Zeeshan is NCP’s new Mumbai chief as Parth reshapes party leadership

MUMBAI: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday appointed Zeeshan Siddique as the new president of its Mumbai unit, signalling what appears to be the beginning of wider organisational changes led by Parth Pawar, son of party president Sunetra Pawar. Parth Pawar

Parth is handpicking leaders for key positions, possibly a precursor to taking complete control of the party, an ally in the BJP-led Mahayuti government. However, the transition may not be smooth, with senior NCP leaders preparing to assert their influence.

Siddique, son of slain NCP leader Baba Siddique, is considered close to Parth and his appointment marked Siddique’s second significant political milestone in just five months within the organization. After a two-year hiatus following his defeat in the November 2024 assembly elections from the Vandre East constituency, he was elected as an MLC in May, 2026.

Hindustan Times was the first to report on August 15 that Siddique was likely to be appointed Mumbai unit chief. However, his appointment is mired in controversy as Siddharth Kamble, working president of the Mumbai NCP, resigned from his post in protest. Kamble said former party chief Ajit Pawar had promised him that his request for the post would be considered.

“Dada passed away nine months ago, and since then, we have truly felt orphaned in his absence,” Kamble wrote in his resignation, which he sent to the Maharashtra president Sunil Tatkare on Wednesday. “… after considerable thought, I have decided to step down from the responsibility entrusted to me as Mumbai Working President,” said Kamble, who has been part of the NCP since its formation.

Meanwhile, senior party leader Brijmohan Shrivastav has challenged the appointment of Umesh Patil as the new national chief spokesperson, calling it “unconstitutional”. Shrivastav claims he was appointed to that position by the party’s national working committee, the NCP’s highest decision-making body, and its decisions cannot be changed by merely announcing a fresh appointment. Patil is also considered as a close aide of Parth Pawar.

Shrivastav has urged Sunetra Pawar to withdraw the decision. “The decision taken by the national working committee can be changed by calling the national working committee’s meeting by issuing a 90 days’ notice,’ states the constitutional provisions of the NCP.

He also said he was appointed on November 30, 2023 as national general secretary and national spokesperson for five years.

Despite the discontent, Parth Pawar is likely to push ahead with further changes within the party and the state cabinet, party insiders said, and more heads are likely to roll. Insiders said five of the NCP’s nine ministers – including some prominent ones – may be replaced with fresh faces.

“Parth Pawar is planning a reshuffle of NCP ministers in the state cabinet and wants to remove those, who according to him, are underperforming. He is keen on bringing new faces in the ministerial council as he believes they can deliver better results,” said an NCP insider.

In the last few months, the NCP has appointed Vaishali Nagawade as president of its Maharashtra women’s wing; Nikhil Thakare as state youth wing president; and Nirmala Nawale as state president of the Yuvati Congress. Ankush Kakade has also been appointed as an MLC. Party sources say these appointments are part of a series of organisational changes being driven by Parth.

Wake-up call, says Praful Patel

Following the NCP’s defeat in the legislative council elections, the party’s national working president, Praful Patel has urged the party leadership to consider the results of the five legislative council seats as a wake-up call.

His remarks came after NCP MLC Satish Chavan lost the Aurangabad graduates’ constituency. Patel had also expressed his resentment when the party decided to leave the Pune graduates’ constituency to its ally, the BJP, as part of a seat-sharing arrangement. Making matters worse for the NCP, both these seats were won by its rival faction, the NCP (SP).