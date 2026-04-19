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Zero tolerance on religious conversions: CM Fadnavis to officials

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis orders a zero-tolerance approach to religious conversion cases, emphasizing thorough investigations in Nashik's TCS case and others.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 06:38 am IST
By Faisal Malik
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MUMBAI: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the police to adopt a zero-tolerance approach in the alleged religious conversion case at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) unit in Nashik. He has asked the police to ensure a thorough probe, and examine every possible pattern and angle in the case to ensure that the accused are brought to justice.

The directions were issued at a high-level meeting called to review the law-and-order situation. (ANI)

The directions were issued at a high-level meeting called to review the law-and-order situation. Top home officials such as additional chief secretary for home Manisha Mhaiskar, director-general of police Sadanand Date and Nashik police commissioner Sandeep Karnik, among others, were present.

Among the major crime cases discussed was the alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion case at the TCS unit, in which seven accused are under arrest while one, Nida Khan, is absconding according to the police. “Do not under any circumstances tolerate things like religious conversions,” Fadnavis is believed to have said. “The Nashik police brought this case to light on their own and did a commendable job. However, the investigation must now be equally strong.”

The Nashik TCS case, in which a victim has alleged serious crimes such as rape, sexual harassment and religious coercion by her co-workers, has been in the spotlight for the last few days. A senior official present at the meeting said that the CM directed the police to ensure that no angle was left unexplored.

Kharat, a numerologist and self-proclaimed cosmology expert, has been accused of repeatedly raping and sexually exploiting several women by claiming divine powers and using astrology as a facade. He was arrested by the Nashik crime branch on March 17. He has a big following among influential figures, with several politicians, bureaucrats, celebrities and businesspersons reportedly consulting him for guidance on personal and professional matters.

The chief minister also reviewed the sex racket case in Amravati district, where a 19-year-old has been arrested for recording sexually explicit videos of young women and using the videos to blackmail them. He was informed by police officials that no victim had come forward to file a formal complaint against the accused, and they had taken suo motu action after the videos went viral. Fadnavis advised them to counsel the victims and help build their confidence so that they felt encouraged to come forward and file complaints. “Take assistance from concerned social workers in this process,” he said.

 
tata consultancy services mumbai mumbai‬ devendra fadnavis
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