Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Zika virus detected in 7-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district
Zika virus detected in 7-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district

The state health department said preventive and control measures in terms of surveillance, vector management, treatment and health education efforts are being undertaken.
Published on Jul 13, 2022 07:17 PM IST
A seven-year-old girl was found infected with Zika virus in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the health department said on Wednesday. Before this, the first-ever patient was found in Pune in July 2021.

The health department said girl is a resident of Ashramshala in Jhai of Palghar district.

It said preventive and control measures in terms of surveillance, vector management, treatment and health education efforts are being undertaken.

