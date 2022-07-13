Zika virus detected in 7-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district
Published on Jul 13, 2022 07:17 PM IST
A seven-year-old girl was found infected with Zika virus in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the health department said on Wednesday. Before this, the first-ever patient was found in Pune in July 2021.
The health department said girl is a resident of Ashramshala in Jhai of Palghar district.
It said preventive and control measures in terms of surveillance, vector management, treatment and health education efforts are being undertaken.
