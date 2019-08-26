Murder convict gives triple talaq to wife for not giving him new ‘kurta-pajama’

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 18:38 IST

LUCKNOW A murder convict gave triple talaq to his wife for not presenting him a new ‘kurta-pajama’ on Eid, in Amroha district of western UP.

The Amroha police lodged an FIR on Monday under the new triple talaq law on the complaint of the woman after all efforts of a patch-up between the couple failed.

SHO Gajraula DK Sharma said, “We received a complaint and case has been registered. We are investigating the matter.”

Mursheeda, resident of Nanaur village of Amroha visited her husband Zulfikar alias Kalwa in Moradabad jail on August 11. She had not taken new clothes for her husband that annoyed him and he allegedly gave her triple talaq.

In her complaint, the woman said, “He gave me triple talaq there and then. I tried to make him understand the financial constraints but he did not listen to me.” She said he even abused her and did not listen to her multiple requests.

Later, two people from the village met Zulfikar in jail to resolve the matter but he then gave triple talaq in writing, the woman said.

“I was hopeful that he will listen to the people who had gone to meet him to resolve the matter but he sent a note giving triple talaq in writing,” she added.

Zulfikar is in lodged in Moradabad jail since 2014 after being sentenced for the life term in a murder case.

The woman further said in the complaint that after Zulfikar’s conviction she had the responsibility to bring up four children. Her husband used to doubt her character too and taunt her over one thing or another, she added.

Mursheeda said the police initially did not file the case. She had to meet the superintendent of police, Amroha, who directed Gajraula police station to register the case.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 18:38 IST