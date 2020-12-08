e-paper
MVA, AAP ensure bandh in Pune sees strong political presence

MVA, AAP ensure bandh in Pune sees strong political presence

cities Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 19:36 IST
HTC
HTC
         

PUNE: The Maharashtra Vikas Agadi (MVA) and other political parties along with various farmer organisations participated in the Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations across the country

Maha Vikas Agadi leaders, mainly from the Nationalist Congress party, Congress and Shiv Sena, took part in agitations at the Alka Talkies chowk on Tuesday morning.

The MVA planned to carry out a march till Mandai, but police did not allow any movement.

Congress city unit president Ramesh Bagwe, NCP city unit president Chetan Tupe, and Shiv Sena leaders joined the agitation.

NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakade expressed dismay as the trader unions supported the bandh but did not close down all the shops in the city.

The Aam Aadmi Party held an agitation at the District collector’s office.

Social leader Baba Adhav also participated in the agitations.

Meanwhile, farmer organisations carried out agitations in the rural parts of western Maharashtra with farmer leader Raju Shetty leading the agitation in Kolhapur.

