Mystery shrouds death of tea vendor, family cries murder

The family members of the deceased alleged that two women of their locality had murdered Vijay by administering him poison.

cities Updated: Jan 11, 2020 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Police say they will proceed further after receiving the autopsy report.(Representative photo)
         

A 38-year-old tea vendor was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the roadside in Basant Nagar, Daba, on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Vijay Kumar, 38 of Nanakpuri of Millar Gunj.

Pritpal Kumar, father of deceased, said after Vijay did not return home at the usual time on Friday evening, he made multiple calls to his mobile phone. But, did not receive any response. Later in the night, he got a call informing him that Vijay was lying dead in Basant Nagar.

They rushed to the spot and took Vijay to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

SUSPICION ON TWO WOMEN

The family members of the deceased alleged that two women of their locality had murdered Vijay by administering him poison.

Vijay’s father said CCTV footage from the locality showed Vijay going to the house of the women at 5pm. After sometime, he was found dead on the roadside.

Ashu, a friend of the deceased, said he had spotted Vijay riding his motorcycle in Basant Nagar earlier in the evening.

Demanding arrest of the women, Vijay’s family staged a protest outside their house on Saturday morning. Later, police reached the spot and pacified the protesters.

Inspector Pavitar Singh, SHO, Daba police station, said the body was sent to the civil hospital for autopsy. They were awaiting the postmortem report to initiate appropriate action, he added.

