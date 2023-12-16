Six killed, one critical as car collides with truck in Nagpur
The road accident took place on the outskirts of Nagpur city in Maharashtra.
Six persons were killed and one was seriously injured after a car collided with a truck on the outskirts of Nagpur city in Maharashtra in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.
The accident took place near Sonkhamb village on Katol-Kalmeshwar Road between 12.15 am and 2 am, a senior police official said.
"Seven persons were travelling in the car after attending a wedding ceremony when their vehicle collided head-on with the truck carrying soybeans," he said.
"Two persons died on the spot, while two others died at a hospital. Three others were brought to Nagpur for treatment, and two of them passed away there, while one person is in a critical condition," the official said.
The driver of the truck has been arrested, he added.