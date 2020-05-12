Narco-gangster module busted in Tarn Taran, 3 held with 6 weapons

cities

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:32 IST

The police on Tuesday busted a module of narco-gangsters in Bhikhiwind with the arrest of three persons, allegedly linked to the 532-kg heroin seizure in Attari.

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh of Bhikhiwind village, Sukhdev Singh of Jeonoke village and Sarabjit Singh of Wara village.

One of the three accused had been in touch with several gangsters and smugglers lodged in Amritsar central jail, police said. During the arrests, police also recovered five pistols, a .12 bore double barrel rifle and five live rounds.

Director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta stated in a press release that Gurpreet’s questioning had revealed he was in direct contact with Shubham, a Batala-based gangster and prime accused in the ₹7-crore armed robbery at a jewellery shop in Amritsar in 2018. Shubham was arrested in 2019 and is currently lodged in Amritsar central jail. With Shubham’s help, Gurpreet had supplied weapons to his associates in Tarn Taran and Ferozepur areas, Gupta said.

The DGP added that a team led by SSP Dhruv Dhaiya had identified three other associates of the gang, all resident of Ferozepur. They were found to be actively involved in supply of weapons into Harike, Patti and Bhikhiwind areas of Tarn Taran. Gupta said one Surya of Katora village in Ferozepur was identified as another key associate of Shubham’s, who was involved in the supply of illegal weapons in coordination with Gurpreet.

According to the police, Gurpreet also had direct links with Kuldip Singh, alias Babbu of Havelian village, brother of Ranjit Singh alias Cheeta — the alleged kingpin in the 532-kg Attari drug haul case.

The DGP, Gurpreet’s connections had also been traced to Sarabjit Singh Patti, who is an accused in a 13kg heroin case and lodged in jail currently. Gurpreet repeatedly procured “commercial scale heroin consignments” from Kuldip and Sarabjit, said the police.

A senior police official said accused Shubham, Sarabjit and Kuldip had been running their racket from inside the jail.

The accused trio has been booked under sections 27 of the NDPS Act, 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act, and 188, 269, 270 and 506 of IPC at Bhikhiwind police station.