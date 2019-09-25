Nasa images show red dots of early stubble burning in northern states, may spell trouble for Delhi

cities

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 23:43 IST

New Delhi: The early signs of stubble burning in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh could spell bad news for Delhi. Weather experts said the pollution caused by these fires may hit the national capital earlier than usual this year.

Experts said even though Delhi is experiencing ‘satisfactory’ air quality as of Wednesday, the situation is likely to deteriorate by mid-October, if weather conditions and wind speed are not favourable.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) satellite imagery on Wednesday showed multiple red dots in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, denoting fires.

“Since there aren’t any major forests in Punjab and since this is the time when farmers start harvesting crops, it may be inferred that these are images of stubble fires. My analysis has found no significant reduction in fire activities in recent years,” Hiren Jethva, research scientist, Universities Space Research Association (USRA) at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, said.

After the harvest, farmers of Punjab and Haryana begin burning the stubble between October and early November. This, according to farmers, is the cheapest method to prepare their fields for the rabi crops (winter crops). The short gap between summer and winter crops and lack of incentives and equipment to manually cut stubble are also reasons for stubble burning.

On Wednesday, Delhi’s air quality was ‘satisfactory’ with the AQI (air quality index) docking at 90, on a scale of 0 to 500, with 0 being the least polluted and 500 the most severe. Stubble burning accounts for anywhere between 12% and 60% of Delhi’s air pollution, environment experts said

The pollution control agency of Haryana said even though no crop burning incidents have been detected on-ground, satellite data has shown ‘red dots’ in some areas of the state.

“We have seen the red dots and have activated our field teams to ascertain if those are farm fires. We plan to start satellite monitoring of fields from October 1. However, in case stubble burning instances are found, we may start monitoring activities even earlier,” S Narayanan, member secretary, Haryana Pollution Control Board, said.

Environment experts in Delhi said at present, the national capital is not affected by the stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. However, by mid-October, the weather usually become unfavourable, leading to a spike in pollution levels in Delhi.

“At this time of the year, easterly and south-easterly winds blow into Delhi from the Bay of Bengal. But by October 15, when the monsoon retreats, the wind change direction. Westerly and north-westerly winds from Punjab and Haryana are not strong enough to blow away the pollution particles,” Kuldeep Srivastava, chief, regional weather forecasting centre, said.

During October and November, the situation is worsened by anti-cyclonic patterns that are formed around 1km to 3km above the surface, that trap pollutants.

In Delhi, the average wind speed in winter ranges between one and three metres per second, which is nearly one-third the average speed in summer months.

The Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) chief Bhure Lal has held a series of meetings with neighbouring states, directing them to detect crop burning instances on NASA fire-mapper and take action against violators.

“I have asked the states to monitor NASA images and conduct field visits to check for farm fires. We expect the instances to reduce this time, given the number of alternatives to stubble burning provided by the central government to farmers,” Lal said.

The state administration is also encouraging the use of paddy straw to make cardboards and produce electricity and ethanol. Around 6-7 lakh tonnes of paddy straw can be utilised that way, Lal said.

The EPCA chief has asked NCR towns to constitute night patrolling teams to detect dumping of plastic, rubber, construction and demolition waste. The states have been asked to send a weekly report of the action taken.

“I have had meetings with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to check industrial emissions. A number of factories in Panipat were found releasing black carbon. Pollution from these areas reach Delhi in the winter. I will be holding a meeting with Delhi officials this week to discuss (pollution control) measures,” Lal said.

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana said what is being harvested now are the ‘early varieties’ of crops.

“The harvest will be in full swing by October 5,” Harinder Singh Lokhowal, general secretary Bharti Kisan Union (BKU), said.

