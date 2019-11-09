Navjot Singh Sidhu is part of first jatha headed for historic Sikh shrine of Kartarpur Sahib

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 12:52 IST

DERA BABA NANAK: Congress leader and former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday reached here to pay obeisance at the historic Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan.

He along with others headed towards the Integrated Check Point.

Earlier, Sidhu was allowed by the government to accompany the Sikh jatha that will travel to Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan via the Kartarpur Corridor.

The ministry of external affairs had, however, denied Sidhu the permission to travel to Pakistan via Wagah. Pakistan had extended Sidhu the first invitation for the event and had even offered him a visa.