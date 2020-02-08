e-paper
NCP activist claims plot to kill Sharad Pawar; files police complaint

Laxmikant Khabiya, a NCP activist who runs a social organisation called Sharad Krida Sanskrutik Pratishthan, said a first information report (FIR) should be registered in this matter.

pune Updated: Feb 08, 2020 19:50 IST
Shalaka Shinde and Abhay Khairnar
Shalaka Shinde and Abhay Khairnar
Hindustan Times, Pune
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar (Kunal Patil/HT File Photo )
         

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) activist Laxmikant Mohanlal Khabiya, lodged a complaint at the Pune’s Shivajinagar police station on Saturday alleging a plot to kill party president Sharad Pawar.

Khabiya cited anti-Pawar posts on two YouTube channels and named two YouTubers in his complaint and submitted 19 documents including screenshots of comments on these posts.

NCP spokesperson Ankush Kakade said, “The party will seek detailed information on these developments. If there is anything valid in this complaint, the police should take the necessary action and bring the truth in front of the people.”

Khabiya, who runs a social organisation called Sharad Krida Sanskrutik Pratishthan, said a first information report (FIR) should be registered in this matter.

Police inspector Jayram Paygude of the cyber police station at Shivajinagar confirmed receiving the complaint and said the matter would be looked into.

