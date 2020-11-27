e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / NCP MLA Bharat Bhalke critical, admitted to Pune’s Ruby Hospital

NCP MLA Bharat Bhalke critical, admitted to Pune’s Ruby Hospital

cities Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 21:10 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
         

PUNE: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member of legislative assembly (MLA) Bhalchanda Bhalke is admitted at Ruby Hospital for post Covid-19 treatment. His condition is stated to be critical, according to the hospital spokesperson.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar met Bhalke at the hospital on Friday afternoon.

Ruby Hospital’s Dr PK Grant said, “Bhalke is admitted for post Covid-19 treatment. His condition is very critical and we are trying our best to improve his health.”

Grant confirmed that NCP leader Pawar visited the hospital and sought details about the medical condition of Bhalke.

Bhalke is the MLA from Mangalwedha assembly constituency from Solapur district. He was tested Covid-19 positive on October 30. He recovered, but later developed kidney-related problems.

Bhalke is a third time MLA from Malshiras Pandharpur assembly constituency. He quit the Congress in 2019 and tried to join the BJP, but was unable to get a seat. He contested the election on NCP ticket and won it.

top news
‘Be serious. Don’t take it lightly’: Covid survivor Nitin Gadkari’s advice
‘Be serious. Don’t take it lightly’: Covid survivor Nitin Gadkari’s advice
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss ‘ambitious roadmap’ for India-UK ties in next decade
PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss ‘ambitious roadmap’ for India-UK ties in next decade
Sushil Modi is BJP’s Rajya Sabha choice for Ram Vilas Paswan seat
Sushil Modi is BJP’s Rajya Sabha choice for Ram Vilas Paswan seat
HTLS 2020: Uday Shankar says regulation of OTT ‘is a gigantic challenge’
HTLS 2020: Uday Shankar says regulation of OTT ‘is a gigantic challenge’
LIVE: More Punjab farmers enter Haryana for protest
LIVE: More Punjab farmers enter Haryana for protest
Spontaneous reaction: Gadkari on viral NHAI speech blasting officials
Spontaneous reaction: Gadkari on viral NHAI speech blasting officials
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In