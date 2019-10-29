NDMC bike sharing lauded at international forum

cities

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 23:35 IST

New Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) public bike sharing initiative, which was launched last year, was lauded at the 12th regional Environmentally Sustainable Transport (EST) forum in Vietnam on Tuesday as a smart mobility solution.

The theme of the forum, being held between October 28 and 31 at Hanoi, Vietnam, is “achieving smart and resilient cities through low-carbon and intelligent transport system”.

“The participants were discussing environmentally sustainable transport options like CNG and non-motorised vehicles. I presented the bike-sharing initiative that we have been experimenting and its impact on communities and liveability of the city,” said Rashmi Singh, secretary, NDMC.

In an attempt to encourage cycling among residents, NDMC had started the public bike-sharing project in December 2018 with 50 bike stations in the region under its jurisdiction.

The project, which is part of the government’s smart city initiative, had received an encouraging response with over 5,000 people registering for it within the first month.

At the forum in Hanoi, Singh discussed the design strategy of the overall NDMC smart city solution, road network improvement plans, road safety, and universal design schemes. She further presented the achievements and learning of the first ever trial run conducted at Connaught Place on June 30, 2019.

The forum at Hanoi is being attended by approximately 400 participants which includes senior government representatives from Asia and the Pacific countries, city mayors, international experts, and resource persons representing their countries.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 23:35 IST