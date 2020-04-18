NDMC disinfects its Parliament Street headquarters as engineer tests positive for Covid-19

cities

A senior engineer with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the civic body to disinfect its headquarters on Parliament Street. Besides, the 16th floor of the NDMC headquarters has been sealed as the 56-year-old engineer’s office was on that floor, officials said.

According to the officials in the NDMC, the engineer had complained of “breathlessness” on Wednesday and was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital from the NDMC headquarters. The officials said the engineer, who is diabetic and has high blood pressure, has no history of foreign travel.

“He had no history of foreign travel. But as a senior engineer, he was responsible for the maintenance of NDMC’s Charak Palika Hospital in Moti Bagh. This is a Covid-19 screening centre and at least one positive case has emerged from here. Besides, he also frequently went to NDMC’s Bakkarwala flats in west Delhi which have been turned into isolation centres for suspected Covid-19 patients,” an NDMC officer said.

Another NDMC official said that the engineer had attended several meetings as he was unaware of the suspected transmission. The 16th floor of the headquarters has at least 10 offices of the engineering department of the civic agency.

Assistant press and information officer of NDMC, Om Prakash, said, “One of our engineers has tested positive for Covid-19. Contact tracing as per protocol is being done and necessary action would be taken. The NDMC is disinfecting his office and entire building.”

This is the first case of an employee working at the NDMC headquarters testing positive for Covid-19, the officials said.

On Thursday, the state government had sealed the Chandni Mahal police station after two constables, who lived inside the station, tested positive for Covid-19.