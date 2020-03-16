e-paper
Home / Cities / NER to stop distribution of beddings in AC coaches

NER to stop distribution of beddings in AC coaches

cities Updated: Mar 16, 2020 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
LUCKNOW: North Eastern Railways (NER) has banned distribution of beddings in the AC coaches and told passengers to bring their own beddings.

It has also taking several other measures to check the virus outbreak. On precautionary basis, the NER has established a quarantine cubicle at the training institute in Aishbagh and an isolated ward at the Railway hospital in Badshahnagar.

Officials said that the decision to not distribute bed-rolls has been taken in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Mahesh Gupta, public relation officer (PRO) NER Lucknow division said, these efforts are part of the measures to contain spread of the deadly virus.

In addition to this, efforts are being made to sanitize the train coaches, handles, latches, doors, toilets etc. “We are also ensuring that there should be availability of soaps and water in the train coaches,” he added.

NER is also taking measures to sanitize station premises. “We are making sure that all the objects and establishments that has maximum public contact, are sanitized. It includes railings, foot over bridge, benches, water booths, electric switches and so on,” he added. He said it is being ensured that all the places of public contact are steam cleaned and adequate amount of sanitizers and hand wash are made available.

Officials also said the initiative is an outcome of the directives issued by the Indian Railways recently to all the zones. Railway board highlighted that the zones should include awareness drives in local lingo, arrangement of isolation for the patients having fever and separate ward at the railway hospital. Besides, it has also directed the officials at the platforms to inform the hospitals immediately in case any suspected case of coronavirus approaches.

