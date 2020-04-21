e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Netizens protest FIRs against journalists in Kashmir

Netizens protest FIRs against journalists in Kashmir

A Srinagar-based freelance photojournalist was booked by the cyber cell of the J&K Police under Section 13 of the UA (P) Act and 505 of the IPC at Cyber police station in Srinagar for allegedly uploading “anti-national posts with criminal intention to induce the youth and promote offences against tranquillity”

cities Updated: Apr 21, 2020 23:39 IST
Idrees Bukhtiyar
Idrees Bukhtiyar
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Hindustantimes
         

A day after two journalists working in Kashmir were booked for reportedly posting ‘anti-national’ content on their social media and publishing a fake news story, support poured in from netizens.

A Srinagar-based freelance photojournalist was booked by the cyber cell of the J&K Police under Section 13 of the UA (P) Act and 505 of the IPC at Cyber police station in Srinagar for allegedly uploading “anti-national posts with criminal intention to induce the youth and promote offences against tranquillity.”

In another case, senior journalist was booked for allegedly publishing fake news.

“The details quoted in the news item were factually incorrect and could cause fear or alarm in the minds of public. The news was published without seeking confirmation from the district authorities,” a J&K police release read.

After the news was out, the social media was abuzz with pictures and statements demanding withdrawal of FIRs against the journalists and stopping their harassment. Netizens have also started hashtags for the cause.

A veteran journalist tweeted, “Appalled to know that the photojournalist has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.”

“Muzzling the press is the norm now. Even politicians and leaders, who were among the first to retweet her pictures are silent today,” wrote another journalist working for a Hindi TV channel.

“The photojournalist has honestly told stories of Kashmir. Invoking UAPA is outrageous. In solidarity with our colleague, we demand the FIR to be withdrawn. Journalism isn’t crime. Intimidation/censorship won’t silence Kashmir’s journalists,” posted a Kashmir-based journalist on his Facebook page.

CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami has opposed registering of the FIRs, saying that it is an unwarranted act intended to suppress freedom of press.

The Kashmir Press Club said that the J&K government and the police need to understand the difference between journalism and cyber crime.

“While government has every right to rebut a story of a journalist and allow them to respond, cases against journalists are unwarranted and outright illegal,” they stated.

IGP Kashmir has appealed to the media to not publish fake or fabricated news as it can have a bearing on national security.

top news
Covid-19: Centre could defer dearness allowance hike for employees
Covid-19: Centre could defer dearness allowance hike for employees
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
10,000 cases of influenza-like illness detected in HP, says CM Jai Ram
10,000 cases of influenza-like illness detected in HP, says CM Jai Ram
Covid-19 live- Donate blood plasma: Tablighi chief’s appeal to cured jamaat members
Covid-19 live- Donate blood plasma: Tablighi chief’s appeal to cured jamaat members
OnePlus 7T Pro prices slashed in India, get it for Rs 47,999
OnePlus 7T Pro prices slashed in India, get it for Rs 47,999
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities