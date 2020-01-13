New-born baby killed by dog inside operation theatre in UP hospital

india

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 02:48 IST

A new-born baby was allegedly killed by a dog inside the operation theatre (OT) of a private hospital in Farrukhabad (about 150 km from Kanpur) on Monday.

Family members of the baby boy said they noticed the OT staff shooing a dog away from inside the OT and soon after they were told the baby boy, born just two hours ago, was dead.

The family members allegedly found the baby’s body on the floor and it had deep gashes around the neck and other parts of the body.

Taking strong note of the horrific incident, district magistrate Manvendra Singh ordered an FIR. Chief medical officer (CMO) Chandra Shekhar said the hospital has been sealed and an inquiry ordered into the incident.

The CMO, however, did not reply to a question as to how an unregistered hospital was being run in the vicinity of government hospital.

In the FIR lodged with Sadar Kotwali police, the baby boy’s father Ravi Kumar said he had admitted his wife Kanchan at 7.30 am on Monday. She was taken into the OT for C-section and an hour later, after the delivery, she was shifted to a ward but the family was told that the baby would be sent to the mother later.

As the family waited, the hospital informed them that the baby had died during delivery.

Even while Kumar was being told about the baby’s death, he and the other family members saw the OT staff trying to chase out a dog. On going inside, they found the baby’s body on the floor with several injuries. The Kotwali police said the baby’s body has been preserved and a team of doctors would examine it.

The FIR was registered against one doctor, Mohit Gupta, and some of the staff members who were present during the delivery.

The hospital owner, Vijay Patel, said the baby was born dead and the family had been given the body. He said he was not aware about the dog inside the OT and the injuries on the body.