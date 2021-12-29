New halt station between Ambernath, Badlapur gets railway ministry nod

cities

The railway ministry on Monday approved a new halt station between Ambernath and Badlapur stations on Central Railway (CR).

The new station Chikhloli, which is expected to be completed in 2023, will initially operate as a halt station for long-distance trains, though it may later be converted to a suburban station. According to railway authorities, after examining the passenger count, the railways will decide on making the new station a suburban local train station.

“Initially stations are introduced as halt stations [for technical halts or halts for long-distance trains], but when the passenger demand increases, the station is operated as a suburban railway station,” said a senior CR official.

The construction work of Chikhloli railway station, which is expected to cost Rs10,947 crore, will be undertaken by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC). The project is a part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)-3A. Land assessment and joint measurement surveys for the new station were conducted recently by the railway and civic authorities.

Chikhloli’s construction will be carried out under the construction work of the third and fourth railway lines between Kalyan and Badlapur stations.

Passenger associations have welcomed the move and have asked the railway authorities to introduce the station as a fully functional suburban station.

“There has been a demand for the station for over 10 years. The station will reduce overcrowding from Badlapur as the distance between Badlapur and Ambernath is long. The station should not be introduced as a halt station but must directly be opened as a suburban railway station,” said Lata Argade, secretary, Suburban Railway Passenger Association.