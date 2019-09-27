Newly hired clean-up marshals fail to keep Kalyan skywalk clean, claim commuters

cities

A month after the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) appointed clean-up marshals to help maintain the skywalk adjoining the Kalyan (West) railway station, citizens complained that they are not doing their job.

Commuters who use the skywalk regularly said it is badly maintained and unsafe during evening. Also, there are heaps of garbage lying on the bridge for days. They claimed it is occupied by anti-social elements and hawkers, and the workers have failed to keep it clean.

The skywalk was opened to public in 2011 and is connected to the Kalyan railway station’s foot overbridge (FoB).

Vishal Kadam, 51, who uses the skywalk regularly, said, “From the time the skywalk was opened to the public, no maintenance has been carried out by the civic body. Moreover, during evening hours, it unsafe as there are anti-social elements sitting or loitering on the skywalk.”

He said the clean-up marshals are rarely seen on the skywalk.

The marshals had been deployed by the civic body to keep the skywalk clean and impose fine on those who litter it or leave stains.

A KDMC official said they are instructed to impose a fine of ₹100 and ₹500 for littering and spitting in public places.

“Every day, around 15 citizens are fined by marshals,” the official said.

Meenakshi Iyer, a Kalyan resident, said she is doubtful of the civic body doing its duty.

“KDMC has failed to clean the skywalk regularly. There are no dustbins to dispose of the waste and the skywalk is mostly covered in filth,” said Iyer.

Pranali Shinde, 30, from Tilak Chowk said that even though the marshals are present on the skywalk, they hardly stop people from littering.

The KDMC officials said the marshals have been deployed, but they are short-staffed owing to which there are no regular checks.

Umakant Gaikwad, deputy commissioner, KDMC, said, “We aim to deploy 10 marshals at every ward, but currently, each ward has only three marshals. It will take some time to get better results.”

