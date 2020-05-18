NGOs conduct meeting with police officials, take up migrants’ problems

cities

Updated: May 18, 2020 01:06 IST

Getting no ration, being cheated by private bus operators and becoming an easy target of snatchers are some of the prominent problems being faced by migrants in the city.

These issues were highlighted by social activists and members of various non-government organisations (NGOs) during a meeting held with police officials at the Moti Nagar police station here on Sunday.

The meeting, which was held under instructions of deputy commissioner of police Akhil Chaudhary, was attended by additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP–4) Ajinder Singh and other police officials. In the meeting, police officials briefed about the migrant welfare committees to be formed at ward, area or village levels to solve the problems of migrants.

Social workers apprised police officials about the problems being faced by the migrants during the meeting.

RK Yadav from Yadav Ahir Mahasabha, an NGO, said, “A number of migrants are still not getting ration despite applying on the helpline number. There are some migrants, who do not have mobile phones and Aadhaar cards, so it is difficult for them to apply and get ration.”

“Besides, some private bus operators are charging Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000 from migrants to take them to their hometowns. But, when the buses are stopped in Haryana or are not allowed to enter Uttar Pradesh, these migrants are forced to cover the remaining distance on foot. If these buses are not allowed to enter other states, then why these bus operators are being given permission to ferry passengers. Are the migrants not being cheated and harassed?,” he pointed out

Yadav added, “As some factories and shops have opened but, during evening hours, roads remain deserted and when migrant workers are returning to their quarters, some miscreants are targeting these workers and snatching their mobile phones. Incidents of snatchings are increasing in the city amid lockdown. So, police should increase patrolling during evening hours.”

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP–headquarters) Deepak Pareek said the administration has received permission to run buses for 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh and the administration is working on starting buses.

As of now, some private bus operators are operating buses without permission from the state government due to which they were not being allowed to enter states.

Talking on the safety of migrants, ADCP Pareek said, “As many as 42 check points have been set up in different areas in the city where police personnel are present 24 hours. Further, we are regularly creating awareness among the migrants not to roam about unnecessarily on the roads. If they do not have shelter, we are also offering them the facility of shelter homes,” he said.