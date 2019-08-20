NGT appoints court commissioner to get update on encroachment of green belts in Kaushambi

cities

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has appointed a court commissioner to get an update on whether its February order on the removal of encroachments in green belts in Kaushambi had been followed.

Kaushambi residents had earlier moved the green court, contending that green belts were allegedly being used as car parkings by several establishments.The petition was filed by advocates SA Zaidi and Mansi Chahal, both Kaushmabi residents.

In its February 8 order, the tribunal had directed the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation to take immediate steps for the removal of encroachments on green belts. “The said area is to be restored to its original form, at the cost of the encroachers,” it said.

The tribunal in its order had sought a compliance report within a month.

“Earlier there was a dump yard in Vaishali near the income tax office. My colleague (the other petitioner) had filed a petition in the case. The corporation stopped dumping in Vaishali and now waste is being dumping at two places below the metro pillars. The other issue was of green belts, which several establishments were using as car parkings. A cooling plant of a hospital is also installed on the green belt area,” Zaidi said.

The petition was disposed of by the tribunal with directions to the corporation for submission of a compliance report.

The corporation told the tribunal that its orders had been adhered to but the petitioners contended that the directions were not followed.

“The corporation filed a compliance report in four months against one month as directed. After we challenged the compliance report, the tribunal has appointed a court commissioner who will visit the site and get an update about the issues,” Zaidi added.

VK Mittal, president of Kaushambi apartments RWA, had also filed several petitions related to prevalent issues in Kaushambi. “Contempt petitions going on. Works are not carried out fully at the ground level because of a lax attitude on part of the corporation and other agencies,” he added.

The corporation maintained compliance was full. “From our side, we submitted that compliance had been made. The NGT appointed the court commissioner and an update will be submitted before the tribunal. We will take and comply with any directions given by the tribunal,” said RN Pandey, additional municipal commissioner.

