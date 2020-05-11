Nine buses ferried migrants from Thane to MP border

cities

Updated: May 11, 2020 01:36 IST

Nine state transport buses ferried migrants from Thane to Madhya Pradesh border, on Sunday. The passengers were allowed to board the buses while following all precautionary measures under the inspection of a local police team.

“The buses were arranged for the migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, following the directions of the state government. Total nine buses were arranged from three different depots in Thane. Two buses from Anand Nagar, one from Kopri and six from Majiwada were operated between 3pm and 4.30 pm on Sunday,” said a senior police officer from Thane.

“These buses were directed to carry the passengers till the Shirpur depot located at Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh border,” added a police official.

An NGO provided the passengers with food packets, fruits and water, added the officer.

“Each of these buses has 45 seats and there were 20 to 22 passengers on each bus. All of them followed social distancing and other precautionary measures. The operation of these buses till MP border gave a little relief to the passengers travelling towards their native places in the northern states,” said the officer.