No Amritsar in expressway a fraud on residents: Punjab MP Aujla

MP rejects clarifications of state PWD minister Singla that Amritsar will be connected to the expressway by a separate highway

cities Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Local MP Gurjit Singh Aujla on Thursday claimed that the clarifications by Union food processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Punjab public works department minister Vijay Inder Singla did not mean anything, as Amritsar had been excluded from the Rs 60,000 crore Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway project.

Both Harsimrat and Singla have claimed that Amritsar will be connected with the expressway by a 65-km stretch of ‘Access Controlled Highway’ from Kartarpur town near Jalandhar. The ministry’s website does not have the city’s name. “This stretch was announced separately many years ago. It will not provide any extra advantage, as it will be laid along existing NH-1. Changing the plan by excluding the Amritsar district is a big fraud on residents, which will not be tolerated. I am ready to make any kind of sacrifice for this sacred city ,” he said.

India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet is now live: All you need to know
Haryana government slams brakes on plans to buy new vehicles
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
Migrant movement: States demand special trains and what’s next l HT Debates
