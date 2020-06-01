No crime against women should go undetected, unregistered and unpunished: Himachal DGP

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 13:11 IST

Shimla: A day after taking charge as the Himachal Pradesh director general of police (DGP), Sanjay Kundu, 56, a 1989-batch Indian Police Service officer, listed out his priorities that include tackling crimes against women, containing drug trade, and improving the police’s image besides ensuring the welfare of police personnel. He said his motto will be: “No crime against women should go undetected, unregistered and unpunished.” Excerpts:

What is your immediate priority as DGP?

It’s addressing the public health crisis arising out of Covid-19 pandemic. Besides, the state police are committed to checking drug trafficking, consumption and addiction of narcotics and synthetic drugs. Traditionally, cannabis grown in Kullu and higher reaches has been trafficked out of Himachal Pradesh, but for the past few years, chitta (made from heroin) and other synthetic drugs are being smuggled into the state. This has led to increase in drug abuse, particularly among youngsters. This problem strikes at the root of society and must be tackled on priority.

The image of the Himachal Pradesh Police took a beating after the Kotkhai gangrape and custodial death case in 2017.

The key to improving the image of the police is to go back to fundamental policing. This involves strengthening the beat and patrol system, maintaining crime records, monitoring and reviewing crime cases, and senior officials inspecting police stations. There is no substitute for diligence. The force should concentrate on its professional work and results will speak for themselves.

Drug trade in the state is worrying.

It is a serious problem and strikes at the root of society. The focus will be on developing robust intelligence, crime mapping and network tracing besides undercover operations to catch the big fish and not just petty drug peddlers. Professional investigation is being conducted in drug crimes to ensure the traffickers are punished and their properties forfeited.

National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data shows crime against women is on the rise in Himachal Pradesh. What is your strategy to control it?

I will work with the motto of no crime against women should go unregistered, undetected and unpunished. There are two reasons for this increase. One is that the physical numbers of these crimes are increasing and secondly, courts have enlarged the definition of such crimes so there is freer registration. But this situation can’t be allowed to prevail. Women form 50% of the population and it’s essential they feel safe for society to progress.

Cyber crime is an emerging problem. How will it be dealt with?

The common man needs to be educated about the pitfalls through information, education and communication (IEC). Cyber awareness and hygiene is needed for different age groups and organisations. Our cyber forensic lab needs to be upgraded. We will ensure that public wi-fi and websites have robust security features so that they are not compromised.

Will the police commissionerate system be implemented, particularly in bigger districts?

I see strong merit in the police commissionerate system as it is the answer to modern day real time crime and law and order. Most states follow this system. I will strongly recommend to the state government to introduce this system in Shimla and Dharamshala.

The threat of terror activities looms along the state’s border in Chamba district with Jammu and Kashmir. What steps are being taken to tighten security?

Terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir have in the last couple of years changed their genre. While the Jammu division, which borders Chamba has seen relative peace, Himachal Pradesh can’t lower its guard. I would like the inter-state intelligence meetings between J&K, Punjab and Himachal to be reinvigorated. We need to maintain close ties with the military intelligence and external intel agencies.

What will you do to strengthen the state police, particularly investigation agencies?

We need to make investigation in HP Police top rate. This is not an option but an imperative. I would like my investigators to be trained in the best institutes of India and abroad, improve forensic science and forensic medicine capabilities and bring them to state-of-the-art level.

Do law and order and investigation wings need to be separate for better management?

This talk has been around for a while. On paper, they have been separated but on the ground, the two wings are still together. There is merit in the separation of the wings and to make this happen, I’ll follow it up with the state government to support HP Police with resources in the form of finances, legislation, rules, infrastructure and training.