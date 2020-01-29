cities

LUCKNOW After an amendment to the Arms Act, no individual can possess more than two firearms and those manufacturing or carrying illegal arms will face life imprisonment.

The UP government on Tuesday issued a government order, annexed with a circular from the union government for the implementation of the amended law, passed by the parliament in December, stated Bhagwan Swaroop, secretary (home), UP government.

The new law also seeks to streamline and facilitate licensing procedures for use of firearms by individuals.

In an order to all magistrates, the state’s home department asked officials to implement the new law. Under the new law, a person can have a maximum of two guns, against the three allowed currently.

If a person possesses three or more, the extra guns have to be deposited with authorities or authorised gun dealers within 90 days for de-licensing.

PUNISHMENT FOR CELEBRATORY FIRING

In a new provision to check misuse of firearms and contain crime, those using firearms in a rash or negligent manner in celebratory gunfire will be punished with imprisonment of up to two years or with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh or both.

If anyone uses prohibited arms or ammunition or does anything in violation of law that results in the death of any other person, shall be punishable with life imprisonment, or death and shall also be liable to fine. Earlier, such offender was liable to death sentence.

VALIDITY OF LICENCE

The validity of the firearms licence, issued as per the amended law, will be five years (from the date on which it was granted). The licence may also be granted for a shorter period, if the applicant desires so.