No policy in place to rehabilitate flood-affected people: PMC

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:54 IST

PUNE There is no policy in place to rehabilitate people affected by natural disasters, said Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner during a press conference in the city on Friday.

On Wednesday, Dheeraj Ghate, a local councilor threatened the administration to rehabilitate the 26 families who lost their homes to the September flash floods in Ambil Odha (stream) or he would get them to stay inside the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarter building.

A civic survey conducted after the floods states that Rs 270 crore would be required to repair the damage caused due to flash floods.

Agarwal said, “The current policy only allows rehabilitation of people who are affected by projects undertaken by the civic body, these projects include road widening, bridges or drain widening. As of now, there is no policy in place which calls for a rehabilitation of those affected due to natural disasters like floods.”

“The general body of the standing committee will have to bring such a policy in place and then only we will be able to rehabilitate any affected families,” he said.

Ghate had said that these 26 families have nowhere to go and were living in a civic school for the past 45 days. However, the civic body has now said that without a policy in place, affected people cannot be provided with alternate accommodation.

Post floods, the PMC has appointed a private agency to carry out a survey in the area to analyse the damage caused due to floods. A report on the same has been presented to the mayor committee and will be put forward the standing committee on Tuesday.

“As per the survey, it was found that it would take Rs 280 crore to repair the damage caused by the floods. Out of which we would need Rs 77 crore for immediate repair work including desilting and widening of drains and restoring water supply. We will request the standing committee to allow us to float tenders for these works which can be adjusted later during the budget,” said Agarwal

Agarwal also said that the local public representatives have been requested to facilitate funds from the state government to building retaining walls in private societies.

The survey suggests building retaining walls as a future preventive measure. About 30 km of retaining walls is suggested, parts of which fall on private land including housing societies. Although the local representatives have asked the civic body to build these walls, the civic body has cited a shortage of funds for the same.