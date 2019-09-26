No relief from state, IMT-Ghaziabad may lose 11,503 square yards of land

cities

Ghaziabad: The officials of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) on Thursday said the state officials have decided to turn down pleas made on behalf of the Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad,in the ongoing dispute regarding the restoration of 11,503 square yards of land.

Petitioner Lajpatrai Eductaional Society, which runs the IMT, had approached the Allahabad high court in June seeking a remedy after the GDA had served a cancellation notice for the 11,503 square yards of land which is within the IMT campus, but for which no amount had been paid to the authority. According to the authority officials, the land was allotted to the IMT in 1978 and the GDA had demanded ₹1,95,851 in January 1981 as the land cost. The last reminder in this regard was sent in 1994.

During the hearing at the Allahabad high court, the lawyers representing the GDA said the land cost at the current market rates would be about ₹75 crore.

“The high court in its directions had referred the matter to the principal secretary, Urban Planning and Development. He was asked to hear the GDA and IMT and take an appropriate decision, accordingly, a meeting was held at Lucknow later. Now, the state officials have declined the plea of the IMT and said that as per a government order of 1999, the restoration of land can only take place at 75% of the market rate or the GDA’s current sector rate, whichever is higher,” AR Rahi, property in-charge, GDA, said.

The IMT representatives had made the plea that the amount must be the original rate on which the land allotment was made, plus any late payment charges.

“The GDA had also served a cancellation notice for the disputed land. The IMT representatives had contended that the notice should be revoked. But the state officials have declined to revoke it. Now, we will be submitting the directions before the court and seeking its appropriate directions,” he said.

The high court, after the arguments on June 6, had directed that no coercive action be taken against the petitioner society and directed them to deposit ₹5 crore with the GDA.

When contacted about the recent rejection of their pleas by the UP state officials, IMT director Asish K Bhattacharyya said, “The issue is still before the court and the matter is subjudice. We will put our appropriate submissions before the court.”

