No ringing of bells or floral offerings as religious places reopen in Ludhiana today

cities

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 23:02 IST

When religious places across the city reopen on Monday, things would not be the same for devotees as devotees would not be allowed to ring the bells in temples.

Sanjay Mahindru, general secretary of the Shri Durga Mata Mandir Trust, said instead of ringing the bells, devotees should say their prayers silently.

Mahindru added not more than 20 devotees would be allowed inside the temple to maintain social distancing.

Volunteers coming out of the sanitising tunnel in Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib in Ludhiana on Sunday. ( HT PHOTO )

“The devotees can offer money in cash boxes, but no offerings of flowers, garlands and clothes will be allowed. Devotees are requested to enter the premises empty-handed. They would also not be allowed to touch idols,” said Mahindru.

“On Mondays, ‘Shiv bhakts’ used to pour water or milk on ‘Shivlings’, but still they would not be allowed to perform the ritual. We will follow instructions issued by the government and seek cooperation from devotees,” he added.

Priests would also not offer ‘parsad’ and holy water to people.

Mahant Narayan Das Puri, head of Prachin Sanglan Wala Shivala in the old city area, said devotees would not be allowed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Only 15 devotees can enter the premises at one time. To maintain social distancing among devotees, circles have been marked where they can stand while in a queue.

“We will not distribute ‘parsad’, but can offer fruits to devotees,” he said.

Gurdwara Sri Dukh Niwaran Sahib near the Jagraon Bridge and Gurdwara Sri Kalgidhar Singh Sabha on the Kalgidhar Road have installed sanitisation tunnels for devotees.

Pritpal Singh, president of the Gurdwara Sri Dukh Nivaran Sahib, said that ‘langar sewa’ is part of Sikhism. Langar would be served to devotees, but they will maintain social distancing among the visitors.

Securitymen outside Jama Majid sanitising hands of a visitor in Ludhiana on Sunday ( HT PHOTO )

Jama Masjid has also geared up to receive devotees. Deputy Shahi Imam, Punjab, Mohammad Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi, said no more than 20 people would be allowed to enter and a distance of two metres would be maintained between two persons. Sanitisers have been placed on the main gate of the mosque, he added.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, headquarters) Akhil Chaudhary, said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) and assistant commissioner of police (ACPs) have been asked to ensure the compliance of instructions for malls and religious places.

The police are co-coordinating with managements of religious places. He added the management will be held liable in case of violation of norms.