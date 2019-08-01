No sanctity of DJB’s timelines, says NGT committee; calls for independent audit of sewer project status

cities

New Delhi: The NGT-appointed monitoring committee has called for an independent audit by technical experts to verify the Delhi Jal Board’s claims that the Interceptor Sewer Project, which aims to bring down pollution levels in the Yamuna, would be commissioned by December 2019.

Criticising the water utility for postponing the project’s deadlines many times in the past, the committee noted in the minutes of the meeting held with DJB: “The committee regrets to note there is no sanctity of the timelines given. The timelines have been altered repeatedly with no sense of responsibility. DJB must give convincing reasons for the delay.”

On July 31, HT had reported that DJB, after missing multiple deadlines, has set December 2019, as the new deadline for the ISP. The last deadline missed was July 2019.

The Interceptor aims to trap sewage water collected from three major drains and 108 sub-drains, which would then be sent to the nearest sewage treatment plant (STP) before being discharged into drains. This would help to bring down pollution levels in the Yamuna.

“The project got delayed due to financial constraints faced by two major private contractors working on it. We are getting work done by sub-contractors. Majority of the civil work has been completed. Presently, around 117 MGD of sewage water, out of the total 242 MGD the ISP aims to trap, have already been intercepted. We hope to commission the project by December 2019,” said Dinesh Mohaniya, vice-chairman of DJB.

The interceptor project has been in the pipeline since 2006 but got delayed multiple times. It was initially promised before the 2010 Commonwealth Games and was touted to be the only solution to clean up the river.

“The target date of completion of the project, informed to the committee in the beginning, was December 2018. It was later revised to June 2019 and has now been revised to December 2019,” notes the minutes of the meeting held on July 22.

The committee has asked a team of Delhi Technological University and RS Tyagi, a former official of DJB, to undertake an assessment of DJB’s claims regarding work done so far and the work that remains to be done to commission the interceptor by December, 2019.

“Similar assessment may be done for the Coronation and Kondli STPs, which are also targeted to be completed by December 2019,” stated minutes of the meeting held between the NGT-appointed committee and DJB officials.

The committee has also asked the DTU team and Tyagi to verify if the water utility is indeed being able to trap more than 100MGD sewage water at present, as being claimed.

