No unauthorised entry permitted into district: Mohali DC

The process of e-registration for all travellers to the state has been made mandatory from Monday midnight

cities Updated: Jul 06, 2020 18:47 IST
Acting on the directions of the state government for mandatory e-registration for travellers to Punjab, Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said, no unauthorised entry into the district would be allowed and a strict vigil would be maintained at all the five border checkpoints at Siswan, Jharmari, Zirakpur, Bohra Khera Morh, and Nagal Morh.

The process of e-registration for all travellers to the state has been made mandatory from Monday midnight. However, e-registration is not applicable for the travellers in Tricity.

Dayalan said that in view of the rising Covid-19 cases, the district administration would double up its efforts including the deploying of police teams, and officials of the health departments so as to ensure that people are entering the district after proper medical screening at five border checkpoints. E-passes generated through COVA app will only be accepted.

Data entry operators would also be deployed at every border checkpoint for the purpose of maintaining the complete information about every individual entering the district. Besides, the ambulance service will be on standby so as to ensure its availability at short notice.

In accordance with the advisory, any person whether major or minor coming to Punjab via any mode i.e. road, rail or air shall henceforth, and till further orders, would be medically screened when they enter Punjab and will be required to e-register themselves by downloading COVA app on their mobile phone and then registering themselves and each member of their family travelling with them before starting their journey.

For 4/3-wheelers, paste the printout on the left side of your windscreen or place it on the dashboard or carry it with you on your mobile phone if travelling in public transport by logging on to portalhttps://cova.punjab.gov.in/registration.

In case any inbound traveller does not undertake the steps detailed above, then they will have to cooperate with the team who would undertake the data capturing process at the spot itself.

Except for frequent travellers, all inbound persons after reaching Punjab will have to undergo self-quarantine for 14 days and during this period they will have to update their health status daily on the COVA app or would have to call 112 daily. In case they feel they are developing any Covid-19 symptoms, they will have to immediately call 104. For international travellers, the quarantine would be institutional for the first seven days and then at their homes for the next seven days.

