Nod soon for Metro Phase 4, Delhi-Mumbai high-speed link

The Union cabinet is likely to give approval for converting the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah routes into a corridor where trains can run at a speed of 160kmph. The cabinet is also likely to give its

approval for Delhi Metro’ Phase 4, officials said.

The Delhi government in December had given its nod for the 103.93km line after a delay of over two year. Work on the line was supposed to begin from January, 2019, and expected to be completed by December 31, 2024. There are six corridors in Phase IV with estimated cost of around ₹46,845 crore.

“The Centre will likely give its approval for three corridors, out of six, that will come up at an estimated cost of ₹25,000 crore,” a government official said.

The Delhi government and the Centre have been involved in a faceoff over the financial liability of Phase IV. The Central government has put the onus of bearing the operating losses completely on the state along with repayment of the loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah routes will give a boost to Indian Railway’s ambitious project ‘Mission Raftaar’, which aims to increase the maximum speed and average speed of both passenger and freight trains.

A Cabinet note has been prepared and if approved, the Railway will take three years to complete the project, which includes construction of a wall along the corridor, removal of level crossings, change of train engines and also automatic train protection devices. An analysis by the Railways revealed that only 0.3% of the over 60,000 kilometres of the railway is fit to handle train running at 160kmph while 5% of the network is fit to handle train running at 130kmph.

“Since it will be the last Cabinet of this government, we are hopeful for approval and start of work. This is a long pending and while study of other corridors are on, this will be the first to be executed,” said an official.

“We already have prioritized six corridors which carries 58% of the freight traffic and 52% of the passenger traffic but has a share of only 16% of the total network. Currently only 5% of Indian Railway network is fit for 130kmph and only 0.3% fit for 160kmph, while the coaches and locos are compatible to run at 160kmph. We will begin with two routes and will take four years from the time of approval to complete the project,” said another Indian Railway official. Other four corridors are Chennai-Delhi, Howrah-Mumbai, Mumbai-Chennai and Howrah-Chennai. A total of 10,000 km need to be made fit for 160kmph operations.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 00:51 IST