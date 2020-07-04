Noida Covid death toll inches closer to 30; Ghaziabad case tally crosses 2,000

cities

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 23:34 IST

NOIDA: The Noida district on Saturday reported five Covid-19-related deaths, taking the overall death toll of Gautam Budh Nagar to 28.

According to the state’s daily Covid-19 bulletin, with 83 new cases, in the past 24 hours, the overall count of the district rose to 2,646 cases. The details of the deceased patients, however, have not been revealed in the report.

As many as 105 positive patients were cured and discharged from different hospitals across Gautam Budh Nagar by Saturday, taking the overall number of cured Covid-19 patients 1,646 in the district so far. “So far, 28 Covid-19 positive patients have lost their lives in the district. As a result, the district now has 972 active cases,” the bulletin stated.

Ghaziabad case tally crosses 2,000

The Ghaziabad district has also reported three Covid-19-related deaths, taking the overall death toll to 62. According to the state’s bulletin, with 84 new cases in the past 24 hours, the case tally of the district rose to 2,023 cases.

As many as 10 positive patients were discharged from different hospitals by Saturday, taking the overall number of cured patients 843 until now in the district. “So far, 62 Covid-19 positive patients have so far lost their lives in Ghaziabad district. As a result, the district now has 1,118 active cases,” the bulletin stated.

In Uttar Pradesh, in the last 24 hours, as many as 24 Covid-19-positive patients lost their lives. The overall tally of positive cases in the state has gone to 26,554 with 772 new cases in last 24 hours. While 773 patients have lost their lives due to coronavirus infection in the state so far, 18,154 patients have been cured and discharged from different hospitals in the state till the date.