e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Noida gets mobile van to check petrol, diesel quality at fuel stations

cities Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Noida: The district magistrate of Gatam Budh Nagar has called for a mobile petrol and diesel testing van to ensure that no petrol pump is cheating customers by compromising the quality of fuel dispensed. The Indian Oil Corporation has provided a mobile van to the district administration to conduct random tests of quality of petrol and diesel sold at fuel stations.

There are around 105 petrol pumps in the district where this van will be sent for conducting random tests. Officials will also be conducting tests if they receive any complaint from consumers about the quality of fuel.

According to officials, the mobile van takes around two hours to complete a test at a petrol pump so it is expected that officials will be able to check at least five to six petrol pumps every day. The Uttar Pradesh Petroleum Traders Association has welcomed the move saying the time is past when pump owners used to mix other components in the fuel to earn an extra penny.

“In the past, people were able to mix kerosene in petrol or diesel to increase the density, but it is not possible anymore as various systems have been put in place to check this adulteration. When the petrol pump gets its fuel consignment, it also get an invoice from the fuel company which mentions the density of petrol and diesel. The same is mentioned at pumps and nobody can fool people,” Dharamveer Chaudhari, general secretary, Uttar Pradesh Petroleum Traders Association, said.

“The Indian Oil has provided the mobile van to the district administration with which we can conduct quality tests at various fuel stations. Nobody has an issue with the move because laboratories usually take a lot of time to give the results. One way to check if any component has been mixed in the fuel is to put a drop on a filter paper — if it leaves a yellow stain, then it shows that kerosene was mixed in it. But such incidents are almost nil now,” Chaudhari said.

The test drive started from a petrol pump in Greater Noida near Surajpur. “The van was called in to ensure that no consumer is fooled. We will be conducting random tests at fuel stations and anybody who is found at fault will face appropriate action as per law,” BN Singh, district magistrate, said.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 20:07 IST

top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities