10 arrested for cheating during UPSSSC exams in Noida and Ghaziabad

en people were arrested in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad for allegedly cheating during a recruitment exam for the post of Gram Vikas Adhikari (Village Development Officer) conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), police officers familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made following a tip-off as well as after complaints from authorities present in the local schools where the examination was held. (Representational Image)

Four of these men, between 28 and 35 years of age, were arrested in Gautam Budh Nagar from different exam centres in Noida and Greater Noida, said officers, adding that the arrests were made following complaints from authorities present in the local schools where the examination was held.

Two of the arrested suspects were identified as Ajay Kumar and Pawan Kumar, who appeared for the exam on Monday at the Oxford Green Public School in Greater Noida, said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida).

“While Ajay was using an electronic device during the exam, Pawan attempted to write the exam as a proxy for another individual who was the actual candidate. We detained them based on complaints from examination centre officials,” said Kumar.

Another arrest was made in Greater Noida by officers from the Beta 2 police station based on information that the suspect, identified as Sachin Kumar Sharma, used unfair means during the examination held at Jaypee International School in Sector Omega 2, the police said in a statement.

Another suspect, identified as Naresh, known by a single name, who took the exam on Sunday at the Bhawani Shankar Intercollege, was arrested by the police in Noida. “During an inspection, authorities found that Naresh was writing the exam instead of the actual candidate, Ram Avtar. The exam centre authorities detained him and informed us, after which we registered a first information report and arrested Naresh,” said Shakti Mohan Avasthy, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida).

The FIRs have been filed under relevant provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In Ghaziabad, the Muradnagar police and a team from Meerut’s Special Task Force arrested six members of a “solver gang” on charges of taking money to leak the exam paper and impersonating actual candidates to write the exam on their behalf. Investigators recovered fake Aadhaar cards, admit cards, photocopies of OMR sheets, a question book and three mobile phones from the suspects’ possession.

The suspects were identified as Chandan, Abhay Kumar, Satendra, Sandeep, Ajit Kumar and Devendra Singh. Devendra and Satendra are aged 33, while the other suspects are between 25 and 30 years, said officers.

“We were tipped off about the suspects’ planned operations to help candidates pass the recruitment examination in exchange for money. The suspects were apprehended at the Ordnance Factory trijunction in Muradnagar while on their way to an exam centre to carry out their plan,” the police said in an official statement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ashni Dhaor Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since. ...view detail