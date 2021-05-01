Home / Cities / Noida News / 10 more Covid-19 deaths, 1,310 new cases in Noida
noida news

10 more Covid-19 deaths, 1,310 new cases in Noida

The number of active patients in the district rose to 8,267 from 8,130 the previous day, according to the figures released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.
PTI | , Noida
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 01:42 PM IST
Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a death toll of 212 with a mortality rate of 0.51 per cent.(HT photo)

With 10 more fatalities, the death toll due to Covid-19 reached 212 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday while the infection count climbed to 41,312 with 13,10 new cases, official data showed.

The number of active patients in the district rose to 8,267 from 8,130 the previous day, according to the figures released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the bright side, 1,163 patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 32,833 in the district, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a death toll of 212 with a mortality rate of 0.51 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 79.47 per cent from 79.17 per cent the previous day, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases in UP reached 3,10,783 from 3,09,237 on Thursday as the overall recoveries climbed to 9,28,971 and the death toll surged to 12,570 on Friday, the data showed.

With 10 more fatalities, the death toll due to Covid-19 reached 212 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday while the infection count climbed to 41,312 with 13,10 new cases, official data showed.

The number of active patients in the district rose to 8,267 from 8,130 the previous day, according to the figures released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the bright side, 1,163 patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 32,833 in the district, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a death toll of 212 with a mortality rate of 0.51 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 79.47 per cent from 79.17 per cent the previous day, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases in UP reached 3,10,783 from 3,09,237 on Thursday as the overall recoveries climbed to 9,28,971 and the death toll surged to 12,570 on Friday, the data showed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP