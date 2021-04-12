10.8K people vaccinated on second day of ‘tika utsav’ in GB Nagar

NOIDA: The second day of tika utsav (vaccination festival) witnessed a better turnout in Gautam Budh Nagar on Monday as a total of 10,787 eligible people got their shots against Covid-19 at different inoculation centres in the district, officials said. On Sunday, 6,553 beneficiaries had been inoculated in the district under the drive.

District magistrate Suhas LY said that the district witnessed a very good response from the people for vaccination drive. “Apart from the vaccination drive, we are trying to check the further spread of the viral infection. For that, we are trying to keep a track on infected people and their primary and secondary contacts. Based on the number of active cases, we have declared 193 places, including apartments and societies, as containment zones,” he said.

The DM further said that considering the need of isolation and ICU beds, the district administration has given permission to private hospitals to run separate wards for Covid patients at the stipulated rates. “The private hospitals have been divided into two different categories -- National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH)-accredited and non-NABH accredited. And the patients have been categorised in three groups – moderate, severe and very severe. The rates for NABH-accredited hospitals vary from ₹10,000 to ₹18,000 per day, including the cost of PPE kits. For the non-NABH category, the rates vary from ₹8,000 to ₹15,000 per day, including the cost of PPE kits,” he said.

Chief medical officer Dr Deepak Ohri said that the package rates will include bed, food, amenities, doctors’ consultation, nursing charges, and all other treatments. “The package will include medical management of underlying co-morbid conditions like hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular illness and chronic pulmonary/kidney/hepatic diseases. This will include emergency management procedure such as acute haemodialysis if needed,” he said.

Ohri said that caps have also been put on Covid-19 related pathological tests. “For the RT-PCR test, the maximum rate has been fixed as ₹700, while for the TrueNat and CB-Nat test – it will be not more than ₹2,000,” he said.

Giving the details of Monday’s vaccination, additional chief medical officer, Dr Neeraj Tyagi, who is in-charge of vaccination in the district, said that on the second day of this four-day drive, as many as 3,537 senior citizens took their jabs, out of which 1,260 were the second dose recipients. “Besides, 6,945 people aged between 45 and 59 years were vaccinated. The number of left out health care workers and frontline workers, who got their shots today, was 305,” he said.

Meanwhile, the district recorded 239 new cases on Monday, which is the highest single day spike this year. According to the state health bulletin, the Covid-19 tally in the district has now mounted to 27,724. The death toll remained at 93 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.