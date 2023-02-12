11 injured after cars collide in G Noida

Greater Noida: Eleven people, including six women and two children, were severely injured in a head-on collision between a Bolero and a Santro car on the Jewar-Jahangirpur road in Greater Noida on Sunday, police said.

According to police, the victims have been identified as Rajwati Singh (36), Kanika (9), Munni Kumari (26), Premwati Kumari (28), Premwati Sharma (39), Kusum Singh (35), Kusum (25), Mukesh Thakur (34), Mahendra Singh (46), Ankit (12) and Ranveer Singh. They had gone to attend a wedding in Haryana and at the time of the incident, they were returning to their hometown in Bulandshahr.

According to police, a couple was inside the Santro car and they had come to Jewar to attend a marriage function and they were returning to their hometown in Haryana. The car fled after the incident while the Bolero, which carried 11 people, was damaged.

Dinesh Kumar Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida), said the accident took place around 2.30pm. “Immediately, a police team reached the spot after getting information and took the injured people to a nearby private hospital for medical attention”, he said, adding that no complaint has been registered so far.

Manoj Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Jewar police station, said initial investigation revealed that the Bolero was coming to Jewar while the Santro was going to Haryana. “The eyewitnesses told police that the Bolero vehicle was at a high speed and the driver was not able to control it. It collided with the Santro and overturned on the road,” he said.

SHO Singh added that the Santro car fled the spot after the incident and efforts are being made to nab the driver. “The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital and a case will be registered after a complaint is submitted,” he added.