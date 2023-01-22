12-year-old boy held for murder, attempted rape of minor girl in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police on Sunday arrested a 12-year-old boy in connection with the murder and attempted rape of a five-year-old girl, officials said.

The incident took place on Saturday in Modinagar town in Ghaziabad.

Police took custody of the minor boy, who was last seen with the deceased, after an investigation, officials added.

According to the police, the boy confessed to the murder and attempted rape of the minor girl. Police said that upon interrogating, the boy revealed that he tried to rape her but when she resisted, he killed her.

“As a result of the girl’s resistance, the boy picked up a brick and hit her. The girl succumbed due to critical injuries,” said Ravi Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Ghaziabad (rural).

Police said that they got suspicious after finding blood at two spots at the scene of the crime.

“When we questioned the suspect, he initially denied his involvement, but after we told him that the girl gained consciousness and she would reveal the entire incident, he broke down,” the DCP added.

Police said that after the incident, the boy changed his blood-stained shirt which was recovered from his house. “The forensic reports of the incident are still awaited,” said the DCP.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against the minor boy for attempted rape and murder in connection with the incident at the Modinagar police station.

