12-year-old girl hurt as stone falls from 25th floor in Noida society

A 12-year-old girl sustained serious head injuries on Saturday morning after a stone allegedly fell on her from the 25th floor of a residential tower in Sector 119’s Amrapali Platinum society, police said. Noida police said that the girl is under treatment and her condition is stable.

The girl, a resident of flat A-1001, was on her way to tuition when the stone struck her near the tower entrance, her family alleged. She was first rushed to Motherland Hospital where she received first aid and was later referred to Fortis Hospital for advanced treatment.

Pratik Patni, the victim’s uncle, alleged negligence by multiple parties.

“There are no safety measures in place. The work has been ongoing under the Residents Welfare Association’s (RWA’s) supervision. My niece has suffered a severe head injury and we want accountability from all responsible parties,” said Patni.

According to the information from RWA, the housing society currently accommodates around 800 families. Construction work was being undertaken in the society by a private contractor on behalf of NBCC, which was handed over the project following Supreme Court directions.

“Work has been allotted to NBCC and is being carried out by a contractor. The RWA has no role in either allotment or quality checks,” RWA president, Amrapali Platinum, Abhishek Vashishth said, adding that the 15–16-year-old building was in a poor condition and repairs were urgently required.

“Based on the complaint received from the family, a case has been registered under Section 125(b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against eight people, including project officials and two RWA office bearers. Further investigation is underway,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Noida, Yamuna Prasad.