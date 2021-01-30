12-year-old girl raped in Greater Noida; suspects still at large

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 40-year-old man in Dhankaur village on Saturday, when she had gone to a farm in the village with her relative for work. The suspect, identified by the police as Gajan, is the owner of the farm.

Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police (women safety), GB Nagar, said that the girl’s maternal aunt, 40, is also co-conspirator in this case. “The aunt works at the farm in Dankaur. On Saturday morning, the woman took her to the farm for work and handed her over to the suspect. She then fled the spot. The suspect allegedly raped her and also threatened her of dire consequences if she reported the matter to the police,” she said.

The suspect also physically assaulted the girl when she tried to resist. She returned home and narrated the incident to her family members. The family members and relatives then reached the police station and protested demanding the arrest of the two suspects. “My younger sister had gone for work with her aunt. The farm owner, a powerful man, raped her,” said the girl’s brother at police station.

Anil Kumar Pandey, station house officer (SHO), Dankaur police station, said that based on the complaint of minor’s brother, a case has been registered against the two suspects under sections 376 (rape), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code(IPC), and relevant sections of Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination at the district hospital and her medical report is awaited. Shukla said the police have launched a search for the two suspects, who are presently absconding.