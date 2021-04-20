14% samples taken from GB Nagar in April test positive; 3 more die of Covid

NOIDA: Out of the nearly 35,000 samples collected for reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests from Gautam Budh Nagar in April 2021, approximately 5,000 people (14.28%) have tested positive for Covid-19. The test reports after April 16 are yet to come, said the officials.

Meanwhile, taking a serious note of the surge in the cases in Gautam Budh Nagar, the district administration has extended the night curfew from 8 pm to 7am till April 30, which was earlier imposed till April 17.

Suhas LY, district magistrate (DM), Gautam Budh Nagar, said that just like the previous order, all government and private educational institutes (except medical, paramedical and nursing), including coaching institutes, shall be barred from holding physical classes during this period. “However, all the examinations, including the practical tests shall be held as per the schedule, and are exempted from this order. There shall be an intensive enforcement of wearing masks and other Covid-19 protocols in public places, including workplaces, by the police, the incident commanders, and the departments concerned. The curfew restrictions will be effective between 8 pm and 7 am till April 30,” the DM said.

Attributing the higher number of testing for the surge in the cases, the DM said that the total number of cases is always directly proportional to the number of tests done. “To have complete control on the viral spread, we are trying to detect as many cases as possible. Currently, the district administration’s main aim is to provide beds to the critically infected patients. For this, we have started 25 exclusive cells in the integrated Covid-19 control room in Sector 59 where 21 doctors and 31 administrative and police personnel have been deployed. While Dr Sunil Dohre will take care of patient allocation and admission, bed availability in the hospitals will be monitored by Dr Chandan Soni. The overall co-ordination between these cells will be monitored jointly by chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri, chief development officer (CDO) Anil Kumar Singh, and a senior police officer designated by the Gautam Budh Nagar commissioner of police (CP),” the DM added.

Providing the details of the standard protocol to be adopted in the containment zones to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the district, the DM said that special instructions have been issued for all the residential areas, including housing complexes and resident welfare associations (RWAs), that share spaces like gyms, swimming pools, banquet halls, parks, community centres, corridors, elevators and stairs, parking areas, cafeterias, meeting rooms, and conference halls among others.

“As the viral infection can spread relatively faster among residents and visitors, all the people living in containment zones should inform the same to their societies and the RWA presidents / secretaries, and not go outside their homes till the containment zone is denotified. Only asymptomatic staff or visitors shall be allowed entry. Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of six feet in common places, as far as feasible, and use face covers or masks at all times,” he said.

The DM also said that the entrances of housing complexes should have mandatory provisions for hand hygiene like sanitiser dispensers, thermal screening, and frequently touched surfaces be cleaned properly at least twice in a day. “The number of people in elevators shall be restricted, duly maintaining physical distancing — for which proper markings should be made on the floor of the elevators. Surveillance activities are allowed in containment areas to trace suspected patients, such as people suffering from influenza-like illnesses, those having symptoms of severe acute respiratory illnesses, and people having comorbid conditions. Besides, every RWA and housing complex will appoint a Corona vigilance officer for each building/ tower, who will report the positive cases with lab reports, and any violation made by Covid-positive people to the office-bearers of the apartment complex,” the DM said, adding that the residents can report their problems regarding Covid-19 on this link: tinyurl.com/GBN-COVID-HELP, or call on the helpline number: 18004192211.

Also, following several messages on the social media platforms for many hours on Monday, eminent Hindi crime fiction writer Surendra Mohan Pathak, and his son Sunil Pathak were allocated beds in the Covid-dedicated facility in Sharda Hospital. CMO Dr Ohri said that the writer and his son had to wait as the bed allocation team was exploring the best possible option for them. “They had to wait for two hours due to some technical issues. Pathak and his son have been admitted to Sharda Hospital. We are providing them the best possible care, and pray for their quick recovery,” Ohri said.

Meanwhile, with 425 fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Monday, the overall tally of the positive cases in the district has hit 30,955. The death toll has reached 106 with three deaths in the past 24 hours. With 3,386 active cases, Gautam Budh Nagar is on the ninth position among Uttar Pradesh districts recording maximum number of active cases.