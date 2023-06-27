14-year-old apprehended for raping four-year-old niece in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police on Monday registered an FIR and took into custody a 14-year-old boy on charges of raping his four-year-old niece at his house in a locality under the jurisdiction of Loni Border police station in Ghaziabad.

The police said the girl lives with her family nearby her grandparents’ home in the same locality. The investigators said the crime happened on June 24 when the girl’s parents had to go out for work and her mother left the child at her grandparents’ house for the day.

It was there that the suspect boy allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said.

“The suspect boy is the uncle of the girl and he raped her the same day. Later, when the mother collected the girl and took her home, she complained of some pain but her mother ignored that, thinking that it was some minor issue. The next day, the mother went to the doctor to get medicines for her youngest infant daughter. The victim child accompanied her to the doctor’s clinic and again complained of pain. The doctor examined the child and told the mother that there were signs of a sexual assault on the girl,” said Vivek Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Ankur Vihar.

The ACP said on being gently quizzed by the family, the child narrated the assault to them. After that, the family approached the police on Monday evening and gave a formal complaint against the 14-year-old.

“Girl’s family approached the police on Monday evening and gave us a complaint about the incident. Our team started investigations and took the minor boy into custody. An FIR of rape was registered at Loni Border police station. The initial medical examination of the girl has confirmed sexual assault,” the ACP said.