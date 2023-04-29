14-year-old detained for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old in Ghaziabad

A 14-year-old boy has been detained on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy in a village in the Muradnagar area of Ghaziabad. The incident took place on Friday evening and was reported to the police at around 5.30 pm, police said.

Nimish Patil, assistant commissioner of police- Masuri, Ghaziabad, said, “According to the family members of the five year old boy, the suspect, who lived in the neighbourhood, is said to have taken their son to a nearby field where he sexually assaulted him before letting him go. The boy narrated the incident to his parents, who in turn informed the police.”

According to police, the five-year old was taken for a medical examination and the suspect was taken into custody. A case has been registered under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act at the Muradnagar police station.

“The 14 year old was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and has been sent to a correction home, ” the ACP said.