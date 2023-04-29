Three held for duping people on pretext of providing jobs in Ghaziabad

Three men have been arrested for allegedly duping unemployed people on the pretext of getting them government jobs. The suspects have duped dozens of people charging at least ₹1.25 lakh from each, said officials. The suspects have duped dozens of people charging at least ₹ 1.25 lakh from each. (Photo for representation)

According to the police, the suspects have been identified as Aniket Dutta, 27, a native of West Bengal and currently living in Delhi’s Nangloi area, Mukul Verma, 30, and Abhishek Sharma, 31, both residents of Ghaziabad.

“On Friday, we received a complaint from a person alleging that a man impersonating an army officer and another man posing as an undercover Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) agent duped him and his brother-in-law of ₹3.4 lakh on the pretext of arranging a job for them in the intelligence agency,” deputy commissioner of police (city) Nipun Agarwal said, adding that during investigation it was found that the suspects were inspired by the Hindi movie ‘Special 26’.

The suspects provided the complainant and his brother-in-law a forged appointment letter and sent them for training in Jharkhand. They realised that they were cheated when they reached the training centre, the complainant said.

“The suspects had duped the victims to a total amount of ₹3.40 lakh. Teams were formed to investigate the incident. With the help of technical surveillance and manual intelligence, our team managed to arrest Aniket and his accomplices Mukul and Abhishek. Our teams recovered a laptop, three mobile phones and two fake identity cards,” Agarwal said.

One of the ID cards was of Aniket, who introduced himself as Lt Colonel in R&AW to the victims. He along with his accomplices targeted unemployed people and lured them on pretext of jobs in defence and railways departments and duped money.

“Mukul used to prepare fake identity cards and joining letters on his laptop. Aniket had prepared an email ID from which mails were sent. Abhishek, who claimed to know high-ranking officials in the defence ministry and railways, used to bring in people who were desperate for a job. He would then introduce them to Aniket. They charged around ₹1.25 lakh from each person,” Agarwal stated.

Police added that the suspects took most of the payments in cash .

“We are checking their bank statements to know more about the number of people duped by them. They have been booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) while other relevant sections are being added to the case,” Agarwal said, adding that the suspects were produced before magistrate and sent to judicial custody.