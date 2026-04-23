1,781 Solar Units installed Under PM Scheme: NPCL

GREATER NOIDA:

Of the total, 1,120 consumers have received subsidies amounting to nearly ₹ 9 crore under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The scheme, launched by the Centre in February 2024, aims to promote rooftop solar adoption in households through financial assistance. (HT Archive)

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The Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) has installed around 1,781 rooftop solar systems with a combined capacity of about 55 megawatts (MW) in its licensed areas of Greater Noida till the end of FY 2025-26, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the discom, the figure represents the year-to-date count of connected consumers across residential, commercial and industrial categories. It comes against 1,868 applications received so far. Officials said the remaining applications are at different stages of processing, including installations under progress, bank loan approvals and vendor selection.

Of the total, 1,120 consumers have received subsidies amounting to nearly ₹9 crore under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The scheme, launched by the Centre in February 2024, aims to promote rooftop solar adoption in households through financial assistance.

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{{^usCountry}} “The company has also recorded over 30% growth in solar capacity addition and a sharp rise in consumer adoption compared to the previous year,” said NPCL spokesperson Manoj Jha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The company has also recorded over 30% growth in solar capacity addition and a sharp rise in consumer adoption compared to the previous year,” said NPCL spokesperson Manoj Jha. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Official data showed that NPCL’s connected consumer count rose from 983 in FY 2024-25 to 1,781 in FY 2025-26, while installed rooftop solar capacity increased from 42 MW to 55 MW. Officials said the trend reflects growing interest among households and greater awareness of clean energy solutions in Greater Noida and adjoining licensed areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Official data showed that NPCL’s connected consumer count rose from 983 in FY 2024-25 to 1,781 in FY 2025-26, while installed rooftop solar capacity increased from 42 MW to 55 MW. Officials said the trend reflects growing interest among households and greater awareness of clean energy solutions in Greater Noida and adjoining licensed areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The company added that rooftop solar adoption has also started gaining traction in rural areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company added that rooftop solar adoption has also started gaining traction in rural areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, NPCL announced the launch of a peer-to-peer solar energy trading platform, allowing consumers without rooftop systems to buy green power directly from those with installed solar panels. Officials said the initiative is expected to improve access to renewable energy while creating a collaborative local energy ecosystem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, NPCL announced the launch of a peer-to-peer solar energy trading platform, allowing consumers without rooftop systems to buy green power directly from those with installed solar panels. Officials said the initiative is expected to improve access to renewable energy while creating a collaborative local energy ecosystem. {{/usCountry}}

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“The discom remains committed to supporting the government’s clean energy goals and expanding consumer participation in rooftop solar adoption. The utility plans to strengthen its renewable energy initiatives as demand for rooftop solar systems continues to rise,” Jha said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Maria Khan ...Read More Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023. Read Less

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