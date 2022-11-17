17-year-old ‘murdered’ by three friends in Ghaziabad, cops wait for autopsy report

The family of a 17-year-old boy filed a complaint at Vijay Nagar police station on Wednesday, accusing three of his friends of murdering him on Tuesday evening. Police said they have registered an FIR for murder and detained one of the men; the other two are on the run.

Police said the deceased boy was a resident of Bagu locality in Vijay Nagar and identified the three suspects as Rishu Kumar, Manish Kumar and Sudhir Kumar, all aged about 18-19 years.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday evening when the four friends were sitting together on a vacant plot near their houses.

“There was an altercation among them and the others grabbed the boy by his throat. He fell unconscious. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The FIR was registered on Wednesday under the Indian Penal Code section for murder as alleged by the boy’s family. We have taken Sudhir into custody. He is named in the FIR,” said Anshu Jain, circle officer (city 1).

“We are waiting for the autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death. The two other suspects have fled and will be traced soon,” the CO added.