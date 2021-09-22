2 arrested for damaging event posters ahead of UP CM’s Dadri visit

Greater Noida: Police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly damaging posters with photos of ninth century king Mihir Bhoj, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar, among others in Greater Noida’s Dadri. The suspects, identified as Vipin Nagar, 25, and Mohit Nagar, 26, are both residents of Dadri.

This came as CM Adityanath is scheduled to unveil a 15-foot statue of the king at Mihir Bhoj degree college in Dadri on Wednesday (September 22).

Pradeep Tripathi, station house officer (SHO) of Dadri police station, said, “A group of men allegedly pulled down some of posters of the programme on Saturday, after members of the Gurjar community claimed that Samrat Mihir Bhoj was a Gurjar, but the word ‘Gurjar’ was missing from all the posters.”

Three separate cases were registered against six persons -- identified as Kartar Singh, Anil, Shyam Singh Bhati, Lokesh Bhati, and Vipin Nagar and Mohit Nagar (arrested on Tuesday) -- under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 505-1B (public mischief), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) at the Dadri police station on Sunday.

“These men are accused of damaging the posters, and sharing videos of the act on social media platforms. We arrested two involved in connection with the case on Tuesday, and a police team is raiding places to arrest the remaining suspects,” Tripathi said, adding that more police have been deployed across Dadri ahead of CM Adityanath’s visit there.

On Monday, several Gurjar and Rajput leaders joined hands to resolve the dispute over the statue unveiling at the Dadri college.