2 dead after truck rams into bike on Noida-Greater Noida expressway

Two people died while two others sustained injuries after a truck allegedly rammed their two-wheeler on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway at 1.45am on Thursday.

“Of the four people travelling on the two-wheeler, Bhawna (19) and Shobhit (23) have died while Kaushalendra alias Kaushal and Sonu have been hospitalised. Their bike was hit from behind by the truck, which was carrying furniture. The vehicle has been impounded and its driver, Arun Pratap, who fled from the spot after the accident, was arrested on Thursday afternoon,” said Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

Kaushal and Sonu are under treatment at a private hospital, said officials.

The four men work at a restaurant in Sector Chi-V, Greater Noida, and were heading home in Sector 49 in Noida when the incident took place, said police officers.

“An underpass is being constructed near the Advant tower on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway where a bottleneck has formed due to the construction work. As a result, vehicles have to slow down at this point. It seems the truck driver did not slow down and hit the bike from behind. There was reduced visibility due to fog as well,” said a senior officer at Expressway Police Station.

A First Information Report has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (death due to negligence), 337 (hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 338 (grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human) and 427 (mischief causing damage to amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code at the Expressway Police Station against Pratap.

“The suspect was produced before the court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody,” the officer added.

