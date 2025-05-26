2 dead in roof collapse incidents amid storm in Ghaziabad

Two people, including a 58-year-old sub-inspector of Ghaziabad police, died in separate roof collapse incidents following a spell of heavy rain and strong winds that lashed Delhi-NCR late Saturday night. Debris following roof collapse of the ACP’s office. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo )

According to police, sub-inspector Virendra Mishra, originally from Etawah district and currently posted as the reader to the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of the Ankur Vihar circle in Ghaziabad police commissionerate, was killed when the roof of the ACP’s office collapsed while he was sleeping there overnight. Police suspect the roof may have collapsed between 2am to 4am on Sunday.

“The SI’s family was staying in Delhi, and he himself had rented accommodation near the Loni Border. On Saturday night, he stayed back in the office for work and was sleeping on a temporary bed when the roof collapsed late at night. This was due to heavy rain and gusty winds. Early in the morning, we came to know about the incident and pulled out the SI from the debris. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead,” said Ajay Kumar Singh, ACP of Ankur Vihar circle.

Sub-inspector Virendra Mishra, originally from Etawah district and currently posted as the reader to the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of the Ankur Vihar circle in Ghaziabad police commissionerate. (HT Photo)

According to district-wise data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ghaziabad received 10.1mm of rainfall on May 25—well above the normal 0.5mm for the day. The IMD also reported that temperatures on Sunday ranged between 21°C and 30°C. Meanwhile, air quality in the city improved notably, with the AQI dropping to 75 (“satisfactory”), compared to 93 (“moderate”) recorded on Saturday, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily bulletin.

Officials said the office roof was constructed using iron girders and stone slabs. “There was no high structure or any trees in the vicinity of the ACP office, but the roof structure constructed with iron girders and stone slabs collapsed during the heavy downpour,” Singh added.

Officers from Ankur Vihar police circle said that the ACP’s office came into existence at the current building which was previously operated as Indirapuri police post. Alok Priyadarshi, the additional police commissioner, said that a probe has been initiated into the incident. “An FIR is also being registered against the contractor who got constructed the building. Legal proceedings are underway,” Priyadarshi said. Police took cognisance of roof collapse incident and booked contractors Ballu Chaudhary and Ashish Kumar under BNS section 105 at Loni Border police station and arrested both on Sunday night.

“This was when Ghaziabad Commissionerate came into existence. An additional room was also constructed in 2023, and the roof of this room collapsed. Any inquiries will be decided by the senior officials,” said an officer who wished not to be named.

In a separate incident, Mohammad Shaukeen, 25, died after the roof of his rented house in Khushaal Park locality, Tronica City, collapsed around 4am on Sunday, police said. He was sleeping on the first floor with his family when the incident occurred. His wife and children escaped unhurt, they added.

“Due to heavy rains, the roof of the house collapsed around 4am. Shaukeen suffered injuries due to the fall of debris from the roof. The police got information around 11.45am on Sunday when some neighbours informed us. The family has denied the conduct of any autopsy,” said Siddharth Gautam, ACP of Loni Circle.

The twin incidents occurred just days after a thunderstorm hit Ghaziabad last Wednesday. On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh social welfare minister Aseem Arun handed a compensation of ₹4 lakh each to the families of two deceased individuals who had died in the earlier weather event.