2 killed as car crashes into truck on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Ghaziabad: Two men were killed and another was injured when their car crashed into the rear of a truck on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) near Mehrauli, Ghaziabad, early on Thursday, police said.

The truck driver fled the spot, leaving the truck behind. The truck and the damaged car were seized, said police. (Sakib Ali /HT PHOTO)

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The incident occurred around 1.30 am when three men in a car were headed to Delhi from Hapur and took the DME from Dasna.

“When the car reached to the spot, it crashed into the rear of a truck on the Ghaziabad-Delhi carriageway of the DME. As a result of the impact, the front portion of the car suffered severe damage and resulted in critical injuries to two men in the front,” said Trigun Bisen, DCP (traffic).

“After examining the CCTVs, it came to light that the car hit the rear. The driver may have fallen asleep,” traffic inspector Ashesh Yadav said.

The passerby alerted the police, and three injured people were rushed to a hospital, where two were declared dead on arrival and the third person, who was in the rear seat, sustained injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} Police identified the deceased as Sachin Kumar, 25, and Anuj Kumar, 26, natives of Simbhaoli in the Hapur district, who were heading to Najafgarh in Delhi. Sachin was driving the car when the incident occurred. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police identified the deceased as Sachin Kumar, 25, and Anuj Kumar, 26, natives of Simbhaoli in the Hapur district, who were heading to Najafgarh in Delhi. Sachin was driving the car when the incident occurred. {{/usCountry}}

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Police identified the injured as Yogendra Singh, 28, a resident of Surajpur, Gautam Budh Nagar. His family shifted him to a private hospital.

“The truck driver fled the spot, leaving the truck behind. The truck and the damaged car were seized,” said Ranvir Singh, senior sub-inspector.

Priyashri Pal, ACP (Wave City), said an autopsy was ordered and that an FIR will soon be registered.